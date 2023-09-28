Freeman encouraged by team’s mentality following loss to Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s really no rest right now for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish prepare for another tough game this weekend at Duke.

The Irish are in the midst of a four-game stretch where they’ll play three ranked opponents and two games on the road with the one-of-a-kind caveat of each game unfolding in primetime.

It doesn’t help matters that Notre Dame has stumbled out of the gate of that stretch, losing to Ohio State at home before traveling to Duke.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman doesn’t seem all too worried, though. On Thursday afternoon, he discussed how he evaluates where his team is at mentally at such a tough point in the season.

“You evaluate a couple things,” Freeman explained. “Are they practicing with intentionality that you’re looking for? We’ve had two really, really good practices, spirited practices. Attention to detail and those things that we look for that tell you if we are lacking focus, it will show up at practice. And the other part is us continuing to preach the right message, continue to say the right things to them. There is noise everywhere. We have to make sure the noise we’re saying and the message we’re driving as a coaching staff is so loud that our players really focus on that and understand it instead of paying attention to other things. I feel really confident going into a Thursday of where the mindset of this football team is.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

