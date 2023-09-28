Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One of the top festivals in Michigan is taking place this weekend in Niles!

The 51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. The four-day festival features food, rides, games, contests, and lots of apples!

There will be free entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings, and the Grande Parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information and a full list of festival events, click here.

The festival takes place at the corner of Lake Street and 17th Street. Admission to the festival is free, but a $5 donation is requested for parking on site. Wristbands for the carnival rides are $30.

The festival’s hours are listed below:

Thursday, Sept. 28 : 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 : 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 : 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1 : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

