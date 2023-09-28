Former Irish DC Mike Elko leads No. 17 Duke in clash of 2nd-year coaches

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s second straight primetime matchup this weekend is a chance to shake off its first loss of the season and regain momentum nearing the halfway point of the season.

Staring across the sideline will be a team who also features a second-year head coach in Mike Elko. If that name sounds familiar, it should.

Elko served as defensive coordinator for the Irish back in 2017. He’s now coaching a Blue Devils team that’s held opponents to single digit scoring in three of its four games this year, and the Irish know they’ll need a solid offensive performance to match up.

“The thing that you respect is how hard they play,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “They’re aggressive, they play extremely hard, they’re sound. They’re not exotic, they don’t do crazy things on defense, but they play fast, and they play hard. So, it will be a great challenge for our offense on Saturday.”

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker shared the same sentiments.

“Well, it’s a ton of respect for them,” he said. “It’s right back to attacking a top-five defense. They’re great at every level of their defense. Tremendous amount of respect; it’s a tough challenge on us again, and no rest time for us. We have to get prepared and make sure our guys are ready to go, because it’s going to be a tough task down there.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.