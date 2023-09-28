Advertise With Us

First United Methodist hosts fundraiser for Upper Room Recovery Community

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a busy day at First United Methodist in South Bend.

The church hosted the first fundraiser for what it calls the “Upper Room Recovery Community.”Officials told 16 News Now that one of its major goals is to make its program more accessible to those in need but who don’t have the ability to pay.

Thursday’s luncheon is to support its transitional housing program. It helps provide a safe and stable place to stay for those recovering from addiction.

“I’m so excited that we’re able to expand our giving to the community by letting more folks come in our facility,” said Tara Paiano, executive director of the Upper Room Recovery Community. “I’m so excited that we’re able to upgrade what we have because First United Methodist Church of South Bend has been so nice, and we’re so grateful for them.”

Proceeds from the luncheon also help pay for additional training for its staff.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival
Expansion rules approved for South Bend's riverfront district
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First United Methodist hosts fundraiser for Upper Room Recovery Community