First United Methodist hosts fundraiser for Upper Room Recovery Community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a busy day at First United Methodist in South Bend.

The church hosted the first fundraiser for what it calls the “Upper Room Recovery Community.”Officials told 16 News Now that one of its major goals is to make its program more accessible to those in need but who don’t have the ability to pay.

Thursday’s luncheon is to support its transitional housing program. It helps provide a safe and stable place to stay for those recovering from addiction.

“I’m so excited that we’re able to expand our giving to the community by letting more folks come in our facility,” said Tara Paiano, executive director of the Upper Room Recovery Community. “I’m so excited that we’re able to upgrade what we have because First United Methodist Church of South Bend has been so nice, and we’re so grateful for them.”

Proceeds from the luncheon also help pay for additional training for its staff.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.