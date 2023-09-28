Advertise With Us

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Expansion rules approved for South Bend's riverfront district
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast