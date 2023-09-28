Cloudy today but sunshine is ahead along with a warming trend!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Cloudy skies with some morning patchy fog. A few isolated showers possible today, but nearly all of us will stay dry. Clouds will stick around much of the day, becoming mostly cloudy for the second half of the day. Highs top off right around normal at 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will fill back in overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies but dry as temperatures warm to the mid 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Loads of sunshine as temperatures rise to around 80 degrees. Get the flip-flops back out!

