Advertise With Us

Bethel University to host free college fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University will be hosting a college fair next week!

The university will host nearly 30 Christian colleges for the annual South Bend-Mishawaka Christian College Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fair will be in the Wiekamp Athletic Center at 1001 Bethel Circle. School representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss options for those interested in a four-year program.

All high school, junior college students, and parents are encouraged to attend.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
16-year-old Three Rivers girl dies after getting hit by vehicle
‘It’s getting to be ridiculous’: Community reacts to Saturday fight on Eddy Street
Elkhart hosting ‘largest RV dealer show on Earth’ this week
Elkhart hosting ‘largest RV dealer show on Earth’ this week

Latest News

Michiana Orchid Society hosting fall show this weekend
South Bend receives $1.8M grant for urban tree development
Bethel hosting free Christian college fair
Indiana BMV changing operation hours
La Casa de Amistad receives $1M grant for youth programming