Bethel University to host free college fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University will be hosting a college fair next week!

The university will host nearly 30 Christian colleges for the annual South Bend-Mishawaka Christian College Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fair will be in the Wiekamp Athletic Center at 1001 Bethel Circle. School representatives will be available to answer questions and discuss options for those interested in a four-year program.

All high school, junior college students, and parents are encouraged to attend.

To register for the event, click here.

