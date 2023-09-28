American Red Cross discusses importance of CPR training

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team aired an awesome story last week where a nurse helped save the life of a man at Notre Dame Stadium during a game using CPR.

So, our team thought it would be important to talk about CPR training and how it’s done on 16 News Now at Noon on Thursday.

Lauren Moss and Joshua Short talked to Kristin Marlow with the Northwest Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross, which covers South Bend. They discussed the importance of CPR certification and even gave a demonstration of Hands-Only CPR. You can watch their full discussion in the video above!

For more information about Hands-Only CPR, click here. You can also read the attached PDF below with additional info on this type of CPR.

