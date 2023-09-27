Wednesday’s Child: Win with Elizabeth

(WNDU) - When we show the stories of foster children in need of adoption, we’re hoping that someone is willing to open their home and their heart to these kids.

Grant Me Hope sent us this video of 13-year-old Elizabeth who likes to write and would like a happy ending to her own story.

“I just really like writing, honestly. And I like writing poems and stories,” she said.

Elizabeth is described as laid back and quiet. But she’s also competitive. She is on her school’s bowling team and has won awards for her bowling scores.

The holidays are fast approaching, and Elizabeth is making plans.

“I like going outside and building snowmen and snow forts and snowball fights and all that,” Elizabeth said. “Especially around Christmas, I like baking gingerbread cookies, making hot chocolate.”

Elizabeth would like a family that has pets. But she’s also fond of wildlife, too.

“My favorite not house animal would be a fox and a wolf, but my favorite house animal would be probably a cat. But I like dogs, too,” Elizabeth said.

Her future plans will likely include college. Elizabeth would like to study interior design.

“I just like designing the rooms how I like it because I was obsessed with room aesthetics, and I’ve always wanted to make my own,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth wants to be adopted so that she no longer has to wait in foster care.

“I would prefer a younger family, but I don’t really care about the siblings, whether they have them or not,” Elizabeth said. “I just want a family that I feel safe, and I just feel like everybody deserves a second chance.”

