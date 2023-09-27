Upcoming walk in Mishawaka to raise awareness for breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Here at 16 News Now, we’re very excited about an upcoming event to help raise awareness for breast cancer!

We’re talking about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, which is happening on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Central Park in Mishawaka.

Jamie Miller with the American Cancer Society and Charlotte Williams, the lead event planner and volunteer coordinator, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the event. To learn more, watch the video above!

You can register for the event online or in person on the day of the event starting at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with the walk following at 9:30 a.m.

For more information and to register or donate, click here.

