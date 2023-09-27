Silver Beach hosting public meeting on proposed playground

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Some new developments could be coming to Silver Beach County Park, but planners want to get public feedback first!

An open house is planned for Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. near the Silver Beach playground. Attendees will get the chance to see the proposed concepts from organizers.

The current playground is around 30 years old after being constructed in ‘91 and has a lot of wear and tear from all the years of fun in the sun. There are a lot of new features now that weren’t available back at that time. Planners also say the idea for the park is to be inclusive and safe with new features for people with disabilities.

The playground will cost a total of $1,250,000 upon its completion. $850,000 was covered by a SPARK grant that Berrien County Parks received from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this year.

Now, the county is fundraising for the remaining $400,000 by Dec. 15 through a fund set up with the Berrien Community Foundation.

Those unable to go can view the proposal online and take a survey by clicking here.

To donate to the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.