Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages

According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of service due to an external vendor issue.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Several banks and credit unions here in Michiana are urging you to visit their branches as their ATMs are currently out of service.

As of Wednesday morning, ATM outages are being reported at Everwise Credit Union, Lake City Bank, and First Farmers Bank & Trust.

According to various statements posted by these banks and credit unions, the problem involves unexpected issues surrounding an external vendor. They all say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, they are urging you to visit one of their branches, bank online, or visit another bank or credit union’s functioning ATM. To find a branch near you, click on one of the following links below:

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love (12) jumps for extra yardage during the second half of an NCAA...

Irish flush Ohio State loss, turn focus to Duke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
After hearing from players Tuesday night, there are no intentions of letting a somewhat early season slip up derail their entire campaign.

News

Irish flush Ohio State loss, turn focus to Duke

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Four Winds Field transforms into golf course for fundraising event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Instead of baseballs, there will be golf balls flying around the stadium for the return of “The Links at Four Winds Field.”

News

'The Links at Four Winds Field' returns this Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Family-fun golf outing takes over Four Winds Field

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

'The Links at Four Winds Field' returns to South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers linger Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
We dry out and trend warm as we close out September and welcome in October

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Shrewsberry emphasizing 'defensive DNA' for Irish hoops

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting fall shredding event this Saturday

Updated: 14 hours ago