Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages

(WNDU) - Several banks and credit unions here in Michiana are urging you to visit their branches as their ATMs are currently out of service.

As of Wednesday morning, ATM outages are being reported at Everwise Credit Union, Lake City Bank, and First Farmers Bank & Trust.

According to various statements posted by these banks and credit unions, the problem involves unexpected issues surrounding an external vendor. They all say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, they are urging you to visit one of their branches, bank online, or visit another bank or credit union’s functioning ATM. To find a branch near you, click on one of the following links below:

