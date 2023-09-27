Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a pursuit ended in South Bend on Wednesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the pursuit ended on Lincolnway West after going through town. Police say that multiple people have been taken into custody. Police also say that it’s part of an ongoing investigation by the Strategic Focus Unit.

“The Strategic Focus Unit of the South Bend Police Department was conducting an investigation, which ultimately led to a traffic stop where a vehicle pursuit ensued from the northeast area, kind of by the River Park area, went all through the northeast area to downtown where ultimately it ended up here on Lincolnway West on the west side,” explained Lt. Kyle Dombrowski, with SBPD.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained in the pursuit.

