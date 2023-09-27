New greater kudu calf at Potawatomi Zoo makes debut

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever greater kudu calf at the Potawatomi Zoo has officially been introduced to the public!

The zoo announced the birth of the calf earlier this month. The zoo says he made his debut on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, the calf’s name is Mosi, which is a Swahili name that means “first born.” The name is fitting, as he is the zoo’s first greater kudu baby and his parents’ first calf.

Mosi was born on Sept. 5. He lived behind the scenes with his mother, Neva, for a few weeks until the zoo felt he was big and strong enough to be given access to the main kudu yard.

Greater Kudu Facts (courtesy of the Potawatomi Zoo)

- Greater kudu are one of the largest species of antelope. Bulls can weigh up to 600 pounds and have easily recognizable, large, twisted horns. Only bulls have horns, which average between four and six feet long. Bulls also have distinctive black and white face markings and shaggy neck beards.

- Greater kudu cows are much smaller, only about 250 to 450 pounds, and lack both horns and dark facial markings.

- Greater kudu are a foraging species native to large areas of eastern and southern Africa. Their preferred habitat is scrub woodland, although they have also adapted to areas settled by humans.

- Greater kudu are considered of least concern for extinction in the wild, but their populations are sparse in some areas due to declining habitat space, deforestation, and poaching.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.