Murder suspect mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail captured in Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A man wanted for a 2021 killing in Minnesota who was mistakenly released from jail in Indianapolis earlier this month has been recaptured.

According to our sister station WTHR, Kevin Mason, 28, has been captured in St. Paul, Minn., after being on the run since Sept. 13.

Kevin Mason, 28, was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11 but was accidentally released two days later due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Two clerks were fired following an investigation into the error.

Mason is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting in June 2021 in Minneapolis.

According to WTHR, he was believed to have possibly fled to Florida, but authorities later learned he had been living in Indianapolis for two years.

