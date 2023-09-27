Advertise With Us

Michiana farmers bracing for government shutdown

By George Mallet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The farm bill has transformed the farming industry, making it possible for millions of Americans to afford food.

It’s due for reauthorization at the end of the week. But if the federal government shuts down, progress toward the next farm bill comes to a grinding halt.

In a matter of weeks, farmers will be harvesting their crops. At the same time, the feds will be doing assessments impacting farm subsidies going forward.

“That’s all going to come to a stop,” said Jeff Burbrink, an ag extension educator based in LaGrange. “And so, if this thing goes on for a week or ten days or two weeks or a month, that all gets postponed and crammed into however much is left in the year.”

On Deer Grove Farms outside of Middlebury, there is already a healthy skepticism of our federal government, and the possibility of a federal shutdown is only adding to the frustration.

Barry Kauffman is a self-reliant farmer who runs the place while largely eschewing federal assistance. Still, he’s downright steamed about the gridlock on Capitol Hill.

“Both sides have got a lot of problems,” Kauffman said. “They need… I don’t know if we need to start over, throw ‘em all out and start over. Maybe that’s the best thing because some of them are so engrained in the political, ‘I’m a Democrat, I’m a Republican that,’ let’s just get rid of those people so that we’re working for the people again, cause they’re not working for us anymore.”

Burbrink points out that agriculture is only a small part of what the USDA does. The department also funds food pantries and assistance programs, which could shut down in days.

You just hope that people can get along with each other and realize that there are people out there dependent upon the actions in Washington.

