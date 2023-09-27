Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting fall shredding event this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, you can shred your unwanted documents safely and securely, all while helping raise reward money for Crime Stoppers.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its fall shredding event this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s happening at the Southgate Crossing, that’s the big red barn in Elkhart.

It’s the first time Crime Stoppers has hosted the event in Elkhart. Those interested in participating are asked to contribute a minimum $20 donation, where your documents will be shredded safely by Integra.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 C.R. 26, just off the U.S. 20 Bypass.

