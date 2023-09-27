Advertise With Us

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting fall shredding event this Saturday

(KOLO)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, you can shred your unwanted documents safely and securely, all while helping raise reward money for Crime Stoppers.

Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its fall shredding event this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s happening at the Southgate Crossing, that’s the big red barn in Elkhart.

It’s the first time Crime Stoppers has hosted the event in Elkhart. Those interested in participating are asked to contribute a minimum $20 donation, where your documents will be shredded safely by Integra.

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 C.R. 26, just off the U.S. 20 Bypass.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old girl dies in South Bend crash
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Edwardsburg
Inmate death at Elkhart County Corrections facility under investigation
Deputies say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road...
Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash
‘It’s getting to be ridiculous’: Community reacts to Saturday fight on Eddy Street

Latest News

Debate to be held on the future of Benton Harbor this Friday
William Shatner to speak at Lake Michigan College
What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
The 9-hole, 27-shot experience returns to the stadium after it was set up last year as part of...
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course next week