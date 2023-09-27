Medical Moment: A new technology saving livers and lives

(WNDU) - Innovative technology is now helping to save livers and lives.

Last year marked the ninth year in a row of record-setting liver transplantations. More than 9,200 people across the U.S. received a liver, most from a deceased donor, but several hundred from a living one.

Now, livers that were once thought not good enough for transplantation are being revitalized and reused.

“In the United States, we do roughly about 9,000 a year, 9,500 in the whole country,” said Daniel Borja, a transplant surgeon at Northwestern Memorial.

Since the ‘60s, livers have been kept on ice for up to nine hours until transplantation, and recently, that’s changed.

“Now, we connect these organs to special devices that infuse oxygen, blood, fluids into the organs,” Dr. Borja explained.

Using two different types of perfusion, cold and warm, to keep livers viable longer.

Cold perfusion involves cooling the organ to 32 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, slowing metabolism, reducing oxygen demand, and extending preservation up to 24 hours. Warm perfusion maintains the liver temperature at 98.6 degrees, mimicking the body condition for near-normal function and better assessment during transportation. It’s typically done for just a few hours.

“Livers that we would have been hesitant five years ago to do the transplant, now we can use, and the outcomes of the patient, the way the patient does after transplant is quite good,” Dr. Borja said.

More livers are needed than ever before. Right now, 10,000 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for a liver transplant.

