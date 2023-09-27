Advertise With Us

La Casa de Amistad receives $1M for youth programs from Lilly Endowment

Kids part of La Casa de Amistad's youth program.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new influx of grant money will go toward youth programs in South Bend.

On the eve of the organization’s 50th anniversary, La Casa de Amistad received a $1,000,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. La Casa says the money will go toward strengthening the organization’s youth programs across a three-year timeline.

The money will specifically be invested in new classroom technology, facility improvements, specialized staff in mental health, volunteer management, and parent engagement, as well as building a playground.

“We are thrilled to receive this transformational gift from Lilly Endowment to support the youth and families at La Casa de Amistad,” said Juan Constantino, La Casa’s executive director, in a press release. “This gift is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff and volunteers. It will amplify our impact on the future of our youth, families, and community.”

The grant was funded by Lilly Endowment’s initiative known as “Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana.” The program is meant to help youth-serving organizations working throughout Indiana improve their abilities to promote the academic, physical, and social well-being of Hoosier kids.

