Konieczny poised to make impact for Irish after redshirt season

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The last time we saw J.R. Konieczny take the floor for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was a year and a half ago as a true freshman.

Now entering his junior year with a new coaching staff, he’s poised to make his first tangible impact at the collegiate level.

The South Bend native redshirted his sophomore season, taking a front row seat to the Mike Brey farewell tour. He’s now one of just four holdovers from last year’s roster and says he’s eager to show the work he’s been putting in since he last took the floor.

“I think one of the best parts of my game is how I’m able to cut off the ball,” Konieczny says. “I’m able to read defenses, get behind defenses, set screens, get different guys open, and then shoot when I’m open. That’s the main thing these guys have told me. If I have an open shot, don’t shy away from it; shoot it. That’s the one thing I’ve been working on a lot is my 3-point shot, so just staying confident with that for sure.

“I have a new hunger for the game, I have a new love for the game, new respect for the game especially with these new coaches,” he added. “They’ve shown me a lot, so I’m excited to get ready.”

Konieczny’s new head coach likes what he sees so far.

“His willingness to learn has been great,” says Micah Shrewsberry. “I’m really pleased with how he’s shooting the basketball, but he’s been working at taking the time. Everybody wants to come to the gym and work on me putting the ball in the hole; he’s taking time to work on the things that help him be a better defender. He’s trying to put himself in that position to earn playing time by what he’s doing on the defensive end of the floor.”

The Fighting Irish will open their season on Nov. 6 against Niagara. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.

