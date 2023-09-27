Jazzercise Mishawaka Fitness Center offering classes for all levels

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Wednesday, so we decided to focus on wellness on 16 News Now at Noon.

Lauren Moss and Joshua Short were joined by Alison Gingerich to talk about a great form of exercise called “Jazzercise.”

Jazzercise is a type of fitness training combining aerobic exercise and dancing to jazz music. And if you’re interested in trying it out, there’s a place you can check out right here in Michiana!

Jazzercise Mishawaka Fitness Center is located in the Outpost Sports Center off Grape Road. They offer more than 20 classes a week for all skill levels.

To learn more about jazzercise and to get a good look at Lauren and Josh trying it out for themselves, watch the video above!

For more information, head to Jazzercise Mishawaka Fitness Center’s website.

