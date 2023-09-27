Advertise With Us

Irish flush Ohio State loss, turn focus to Duke

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We heard from a handful of Notre Dame players immediately after this past weekend’s loss to Ohio State, but now we’re learning more about how they plan to turn the page from Saturday’s disappointing result.

A last-second touchdown for Ohio State was all it took for Saturday’s game to slip through Notre Dame’s fingertips, taking them out of the AP Top 10 for the time being and potentially jeopardizing their playoff hopes.

But after hearing from players Tuesday night, there are no intentions of letting a somewhat early season slip up derail their entire campaign.

“I think if you let one loss affect the rest of your season, then you look back on it and are like, ‘Man, I wish this didn’t happen,’” said safety DJ Brown. “For us, it’s just about moving forward. Coach (Marcus) Freeman always says we have 24 hours to think about the game, think about the past, and then we’ve got to move on.”

Offensive lineman Zeke Correll agreed.

“Yeah, you get your 24 hours after a game, so you get your Sunday to kind of think about it, take the film, dissect it, learn what you’ve got to improve on, and really hone in on those things during the week. But once Monday hits, it’s on to the next opponent,” Correll said. “You’ve got to move on because you don’t have time to dwell on that. Otherwise, you won’t be taking full advantage of the opportunity this week.

“We have College Gameday again against Duke — night game, good opponent,” he continued. “The main thing is just making sure everyone understands what’s at stake here. And if you’re living in the past, you won’t be able to execute now.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

