Four Winds Field transforms into golf course for fundraising event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs only recently ended their season, but that doesn’t mean the action is done at Four Winds Field, instead of the baseballs there will be golf balls flying around the stadium for the return of the ‘Links at Four Winds Field’.

The event is hosted by First Tee Indiana-Michiana, a local non-profit that helps teach life lessons to kids through the game of golf.

“We are probably about 75-percent life skills and values,” said Jenny Zimmerman, director of First Tee Indiana-Michiana.

“Things like setting goals going through adversity, appreciating diversity and we do it through the game of golf. So, it’s all fun as opposed to sitting in the classroom and just listening to things. So, they get to play golf, they get to learn a lifelong game, along with lifelong skills”.

The field is transformed into a 9-hole golf course, set up with swinging stages at different parts of the park. The rules are simple each player gets three swings from each hole, and the objective is to hit the ball as close to the hole or designated targets painted right onto the field.

There are different “hazards” like sand traps and lakes set up to make take the challenge up a notch.

But don’t worry if your golf skills are not up to par, because it’s a fun night out for everyone.

“Concessions stands will be open, music will be playing,” said Zimmerman “Our kids pictures will be on the jumbotron it’s a great afternoon with buddies, it’s a good date night it’s just fun to come out.”

The date and times for the event are listed below:

Thursday, September 28, 1:00-7:00pm

Friday, September 29, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, September 30, 11:00am-6:00pm

