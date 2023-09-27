First Alert Forecast: Hit & miss showers linger Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The low pressure system responsible for the isolated thunderstorms and rain earlier today continues to churn to our west. With that, light to moderate showers will stay in the forecast through the day on Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Wednesday will be the coolest of the entire week with highs struggling to get back into the lower 70s. Once the influence of the low pressure system moves away, temperatures will warm back into the 70s and near 80 degrees. A blocking pattern within the jet stream will keep a pattern of warm temperatures and dry skies in the forecast into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue through much of the day. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the low pressure systems exits Michiana, we will see lingering spotty showers wrap up on Thursday, and then a warming trend to follow. We are back to the upper 70s to around 80 just in time for the weekend, along with plenty of sunshine!

