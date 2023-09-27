Expungement event in Benton Harbor helps hundreds

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people lined up in Benton Harbor on Wednesday for a chance at a fresh start.

The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild put on an expungement event so people could get criminal convictions cleared from their public record. The group has been holding these events for the past five years.

16 News Now spoke with Denavvia Mojet, the founder and executive director of the Black and Brown Cannabis Guild. She says Wednesday’s event is just another important moment for them and a way for them to be able to help and serve the community once again.

“Some of the things people have been through and carrying for a long time, like whether or not the conviction was even valid in the first place or the circumstances that led to them dealing with that,” Mojet said. “It’s all to give them a moment of relief, where like you can let this go. And people can access things and not feel like they are bound by that or that they are still connected to it, and that’s freeing.”

The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is already in the process of creating five expungement events for the spring of next year.

