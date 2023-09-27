Elkhart to rename soccer fields to ‘Apan Fields’ in honor of sister city

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart is rolling out the red carpet this week for some very important guests!

Elkhart’s sister city of Apan, Mexico, will arrive this Friday, Sept. 29. However, it’s more than just a photo-op.

On Saturday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Apan Mayor Maria Guadalupe Muñoz Romero will visit Studebaker Park. Together, they will rename the soccer fields as “Apan Fields” in the city’s honor.

The community leaders will be joined by Goshen’s championship soccer team, which is made up of players from Apan’s team Atlético Rojo.

The city says that the Elkhart community has a large contingent of immigrants who are from the Apan region in Mexico and that this soccer team is just one example of the talent they have brought to the Elkhart area.

