‘Championship teams respond’: Irish eager for next opportunity after first loss

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be in the national spotlight again this weekend when they travel to Durham, N.C., for a top-20 road clash at Duke.

But after losing a nailbiter to Ohio State, it’s more than that.

According to players, this next matchup is a chance to flush the old result and show they’re still one of the country’s top teams.

“We want to come together and show a response,” said tight end Mitchell Evans. “Obviously, it was a tough week last week, but championship teams respond, and that’s the kind of mindset we’ve taken on.”

Evans’ teammate Jack Kiser agreed.

“After a game like that, guys are frustrated; guys are disappointed,” Kiser said. “But the one thing about this team is when we came back in to watch film and learn from that game, guys were ready to get back to work. Guys are ready for the challenge that lies ahead for what we can still do as a team. So, that was reassuring to see. Guys aren’t sulking in misery, licking our wounds. It’s time to move forward and learn from it and be a better football team because of it.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

