Berrien Springs man reunited with class ring decades after it went missing

A photo of the class ring returned to its owner in Berrien Springs.
By Carli Luca
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A class ring is back home with its owner in Berrien Springs after being lost for more than two decades.

Despite belonging to Berrien Springs alum John Leath, the ring was found by a woman hundreds of miles away.

Leath had asked his aunt to hang onto the ring for him during some tough times. Though she put it in her jewelry box, it came up missing after she developed some health issues. Leath says that was 25 years ago.

Fast forward to 2023 when Margaret Langley bought some jewelry and realized she had something special.

“I started looking at it and I saw it had the name engraved on the inside of the ring and it just came to me that maybe I should try to find out who it belonged to,” she explains.

That’s when Margaret took to social media, posting in a Facebook group for those who grew up in Berrien Springs.

“Low and behold, he’s still living and people knew him and they contacted him immediately,” says Margaret.

John says after Margaret made the post, a neighbor reached out to him about it.

“[the neighbor] sends me a text with a picture of my class ring and everything. And she says, ‘Johnny is this yours?’,” Leath recounts.

Margaret was surprised to learn just how far away the ring’s owner was from her location.

“In Michigan of all things, and I’m down here in North Carolina, so I go ‘wow, how in the world did that happen?’,” Margaret says, laughing.

After that, it didn’t take for Margaret to ship the ring back to John.

“It was almost like the very first day I got it, you know,” he explains. “Everybody’s so proud when they first get their class ring because it’s an identity thing.”

Margaret’s act of kindness means a lot to John-- and his faith in humanity.

“I mean it was just a verification of the good things in people. There’s a lot of good people out here,” he says.

The experience also highlighted John’s faith in God.

“I got a cross hanging from the windshield and it’s going to go right on that on top of the cross. It’s sentimental because it’s like, the cross & Jesus, and the reason I got the ring back is Jesus,” he explains.

Margaret also believes the ring reunion seems preordained.

“It just came over me when I had the ring that I really needed to try to find this person and I don’t know if you want to call it divine intervention or what,” she tells 16 News Now.

Though she’s never been to Berrien Springs, she feels connected to the community now.

“It opened up a whole world of new friends for me,” she says. “I could probably go to that town and say ‘I’m Margaret Langley’ and they’ll probably say ‘oh we know you, you’re that girl that found John’s ring!’”

For John, this serves as a heart-warming reminder to stay positive.

“When something is taken from you that is actually a part of you, it hurts-- it really does,” he says. “But don’t dwell on it. Live the good life. Live for the positive. Let go of the negative. Positive will always find a way to come back-- always.”

