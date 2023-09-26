Woman seriously injured after van crashes into dump truck in LaPorte County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were hurt, including one critically, in a crash involving a van and a dump truck.

The crash happened just after 6:05 p.m. CDT Monday at the intersection of State Road 2 and County Road 500 West. Police say a white 199 Dodge van, driven by a 66-year-old Kingsford Heights man, was traveling south on County Road 500 West when he failed to yield to a red 1990 Ford dump truck traveling east on State Road 2.

The van reportedly entered the dump truck’s path of travel and the vehicles collided, causing both to overturn. Gravel being hauled by the dump truck was also spread across the road as a result of the crash.

The driver of the van and the driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old Rolling Prairie man, were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. Meanwhile, police say a front seat passenger in the van, a 71-year-old Kingsford Heights woman, was seriously injured.

The woman was flown to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Police say alcohol and toxicology test results are pending.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

