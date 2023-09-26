William Shatner to speak at Lake Michigan College

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Get ready for an adventure to the final frontier at Lake Michigan College. Be prepared to travel at warp speed to boldly go see the William Shatner.

The Lake Michigan College Mendel Center is welcoming the iconic William Shatner, better known to Star Trek fans around the world as the original Captain Kirk, to the college’s Speaker Series.

The event will take place on Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m., and tickets are available to the public. The night will kick off with a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by Shatner live on-stage answering audience questions and sharing behind-the-scene stories from his life and legendary career.

Our own Felicia Michelle spoke with the fearless leader himself and asked about the out-of-this-world moment that changed modern television as we know it.

Shatner was part of the first interracial on-screen kiss between him and the late Nichelle Nichols.

“It was a great pleasure for me to be the man to kiss her, as the actor it called for it in the script,” Shatner told 16 News Now. “And we were aware that maybe there were some stations that would like a chance at it, but it didn’t seem to me, at any rate, that big a deal at the time. It became a big deal after it was broadcast. And I’m glad all that’s over and is no longer what it was, and the deal that was made out of it is no longer that way. I’m glad to hear that, it opened a door that’s for sure.”

To purchase tickets, click here. Those interested can also purchase tickets by calling the box office at 269-927-8700.

Live long and prosper!

