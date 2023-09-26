Students need parents’ permission to check out books deemed sexually explicit

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Brandywine Community School Board met Monday night to vote on a policy regarding sexually explicit books in the library.

It passed unanimously.

It is a topic the school board has talked about for nearly six months now.

Some board members said this policy is a “good compromise” and protects parents’ rights.

It states that students can check out sexually explicit books as long as they have parents’ permission.

“There’s been a lot of talk about banning books. We’re not doing that...The books will remain in the library but behind a counter and if kids want to check them out, they have to get permission from the parents first,” said Thomas Payne, who is President of the Brandywine Community School Board.

“So, they come out as saying that this is all parental rights, that we are fighting for parental rights. But when they fight for their parental rights, they are taking away parental rights from others who are not like them,” said Community Member Lou Ann Vidmar.

“I would love to see the books not be in the library, but we heard the community members on both sides. We heard a lot of good discussion amongst the board members who had differences of opinion. So, obviously I think it is a really good compromise,” said Payne.

“In the beautiful small town of Niles Michigan only some children matter, the rest do not and therefore do not deserve to have their stories on our bookshelves. I implore you to reconsider your decision, to show kids of all backgrounds that this school board is fighting for them, not against them,” said a Niles resident.

“Read the books. Educate yourselves. If it’s something you don’t want your child to read then explain to them why you don’t want them to read...have a conversation with them,” said Vidmar.

At last check, about 30 books have been pulled from the shelves and placed behind the counter where they can be checked out with parents’ permission.

The policy is effective immediately.

