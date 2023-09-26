Advertise With Us

South Bend man arrested after seriously injuring 81-year-old woman

A mugshot of Randy Scott, 68.
A mugshot of Randy Scott, 68.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a battery that left an 81-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Randy Scott, 68, has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine after his arrest on Monday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were called to the 1000 block of S. Twyckenham Drive around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday for an unknown problem.

Once on scene, officers located an 81-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. Scott was also found in the home near the woman, with no signs of forced entry and no one else in the residence. Police then learned that Scott and the woman had been residing at the home and were acquaintances.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Scott is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

