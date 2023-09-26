Advertise With Us

South Bend Common Council votes to create reparations commission

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council voted on whether to form a committee to look into potential reparations.

The resolution passed unanimously 9-0. It allows the formation of a commission to look into possible reparations for the city’s Black community.

Sharon McBride, Common Council president, spoke to 16 News Now after the vote.

“So, now this is an opportunity for people to have better housing, better healthcare, better education, and just make it equal for everybody,” McBride said.

The commission will be comprised of 14 community members of diverse backgrounds.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old girl dies in South Bend crash
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Edwardsburg
Deputies say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road...
Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash
Inmate death at Elkhart County Corrections facility under investigation
5 arrested in connection to fight over weekend at Eddy Street Commons

Latest News

Students need parents’ permission to check out sexually explicit books
Students need parents’ permission to check out books deemed sexually explicit
South Bend man arrested after seriously injuring 81-year-old woman
South Bend Common Council votes to establish reparations commission
New policy on sexually-explicit books in Brandywine Community Schools