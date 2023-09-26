South Bend Common Council votes to create reparations commission

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council voted on whether to form a committee to look into potential reparations.

The resolution passed unanimously 9-0. It allows the formation of a commission to look into possible reparations for the city’s Black community.

Sharon McBride, Common Council president, spoke to 16 News Now after the vote.

“So, now this is an opportunity for people to have better housing, better healthcare, better education, and just make it equal for everybody,” McBride said.

The commission will be comprised of 14 community members of diverse backgrounds.

