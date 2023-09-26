Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The prosecutor in the Delphi murders case is responding to a series of new court filings from the suspect’s defense team.

According to our sister station WTHR, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland is defending an October 2022 search warrant served by investigators at the home of Richard Allen and is also strongly arguing against cameras in the courtroom during proceedings in the case.

Richard Allen was arrested last October and charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The case has garnered national attention since their bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017 — one day after they went missing.

Allen’s attorneys submitted a 136-page filing last week outlining why they believe the girls were “ritualistically sacrificed” by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group called Odinism. They also leveled accusations against lead detectives of ignoring or intentionally suppressing that evidence for years.

McLeland wrote the state believes the allegations made by Allen’s defense “are not supported by evidence that they have collected” and says they are “colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional.”

McLeland also wrote that the defense’s document to support search warrant evidence only contained 13 pages relevant and the “remaining 90% of the Memorandum outlines its fanciful defense for social media to devour.”

October 2022 search warrant

Allen’s attorneys claimed in a filing earlier this month that the search warrant was issued without probable cause and claim the search was unconstitutional. They claim Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett made “false and misleading representations with a reckless disregard for the truth” to the judge who issued the warrant.

McLeland responded to these allegations, saying, “Sheriff Tony Liggett did not intentionally or recklessly omit evidence or lie about evidence in the probable cause affidavit or lie about evidence to support the search warrant.”

You can read the objection filed Monday in its entirety below:

Objection Filed by WNDU on Scribd

Broadcasting proceedings

Allen’s attorneys also filed a motion earlier this month to allow broadcast cameras in the courtroom during any future court appearances, including his trial.

Allen’s attorneys pointed to the attention the case is getting nationally and around the globe in the motion. It also points to Judge Fran Gull, the special judge assigned to Allen’s case out of Carroll County, having taken part in a pilot program in 2021 on cameras in the courtroom which reportedly found photojournalists were “professional in their coverage and presence.”

In a response filed Monday, the state is expressing serious concerns about allowing proceedings in the case to be broadcast. Prosecutors say it runs the risk of “creating a circus atmosphere both in-person and online.”

Prosecutors also say evidence to the public “allows for the potential of members of the public seeing gruesome images of the deaths of two little girls while also seeing the toll that it takes on the family to see this tragedy play out in court.”

You can read the response in its entirety below:

Response Filed by WNDU on Scribd

Sealed filing

According to WTHR, the prosecutor’s office also filed a document titled, “Motion for All Future Pleadings and Filings to be Sealed for the Court’s Review Before Being Released to the Public.” The document is sealed.

Medical records sought

In one of the filings, prosecutors requested Allen’s medical records from Westfield Correctional Facility. This comes after the defense has filed motions questioning Allen’s mental health and physical wellbeing at the facility.

Prosecutors stated they want the records to respond to the defense’s claims.

Judge Gull has not yet ruled on any of the defense requests to suppress the evidence found during the October 2022 search of Allen’s home. The judge has also not ruled on the defense request to have cameras in the courtroom or the prosecution’s new filings.

Allen is set to go to trial in January 2024.

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023. (WTHR)

