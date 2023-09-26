Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The prosecutor in the Delphi murders case is responding to a series of new court filings from the suspect’s defense team.

According to our sister station WTHR, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland is defending an October 2022 search warrant served by investigators at the home of Richard Allen and is also strongly arguing against cameras in the courtroom during proceedings in the case.

Richard Allen was arrested last October and charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The case has garnered national attention since their bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge on Feb. 14, 2017 — one day after they went missing.

Allen’s attorneys submitted a 136-page filing last week outlining why they believe the girls were “ritualistically sacrificed” by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group called Odinism. They also leveled accusations against lead detectives of ignoring or intentionally suppressing that evidence for years.

McLeland wrote the state believes the allegations made by Allen’s defense “are not supported by evidence that they have collected” and says they are “colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional.”

McLeland also wrote that the defense’s document to support search warrant evidence only contained 13 pages relevant and the “remaining 90% of the Memorandum outlines its fanciful defense for social media to devour.”

October 2022 search warrant

Allen’s attorneys claimed in a filing earlier this month that the search warrant was issued without probable cause and claim the search was unconstitutional. They claim Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett made “false and misleading representations with a reckless disregard for the truth” to the judge who issued the warrant.

McLeland responded to these allegations, saying, “Sheriff Tony Liggett did not intentionally or recklessly omit evidence or lie about evidence in the probable cause affidavit or lie about evidence to support the search warrant.”

You can read the objection filed Monday in its entirety below:

Objection Filed by WNDU on Scribd

Broadcasting proceedings

Allen’s attorneys also filed a motion earlier this month to allow broadcast cameras in the courtroom during any future court appearances, including his trial.

Allen’s attorneys pointed to the attention the case is getting nationally and around the globe in the motion. It also points to Judge Fran Gull, the special judge assigned to Allen’s case out of Carroll County, having taken part in a pilot program in 2021 on cameras in the courtroom which reportedly found photojournalists were “professional in their coverage and presence.”

In a response filed Monday, the state is expressing serious concerns about allowing proceedings in the case to be broadcast. Prosecutors say it runs the risk of “creating a circus atmosphere both in-person and online.”

Prosecutors also say evidence to the public “allows for the potential of members of the public seeing gruesome images of the deaths of two little girls while also seeing the toll that it takes on the family to see this tragedy play out in court.”

You can read the response in its entirety below:

Response Filed by WNDU on Scribd

Sealed filing

According to WTHR, the prosecutor’s office also filed a document titled, “Motion for All Future Pleadings and Filings to be Sealed for the Court’s Review Before Being Released to the Public.” The document is sealed.

Medical records sought

In one of the filings, prosecutors requested Allen’s medical records from Westfield Correctional Facility. This comes after the defense has filed motions questioning Allen’s mental health and physical wellbeing at the facility.

Prosecutors stated they want the records to respond to the defense’s claims.

-------------

Judge Gull has not yet ruled on any of the defense requests to suppress the evidence found during the October 2022 search of Allen’s home. The judge has also not ruled on the defense request to have cameras in the courtroom or the prosecution’s new filings.

Allen is set to go to trial in January 2024.

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Duke

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
In your opinion, what is the biggest reason the Irish lost the game?

News

16-year-old Three Rivers girl killed after getting hit by vehicle

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
According to deputies, it happened Monday night on US-131 near Broadway Road in Fabius Township.

Michigan

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...

Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and SEUNG MIN KIM, TOM KRISHER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Biden’s embrace of the union began as soon as he arrived in Michigan on Air Force One.

News

IT'S OPENING THIS FRIDAY IN SOUTH BEND AND OUR 16 MORNING NEWS NOW CREW WAS ABLE TO GET AN ...

Exclusive Preview: Oaklawn foundation increasing outreach with new South Bend facility

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The facility includes mental health, substance abuse, and even youth programs. .Some of the newer features include primary care, a pharmacy, a new open access model, which now allows for walk ins.

Latest News

News

Oaklawn foundation helping people in the communities

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Woman seriously injured after van crashes into dump truck in LaPorte County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Monday evening at the intersection of State Road 2 and County Road 500 West.

News

Rain showers will develop as we head through the day

Much needed rain arrives later today in Michiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Scattered showers move into Michiana later today

News

Oaklawn providing a full range of care at new facility

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Oaklawn foundation creating more outreach with new building

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Students need parents’ permission to check out sexually explicit books

Students need parents’ permission to check out books deemed sexually explicit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The Brandywine Community School Board met Monday night to vote on a policy regarding sexually explicit books in the library.