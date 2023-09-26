Planned Parenthood launching vasectomy services in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new service is available at Planned Parenthood in Mishawaka.

The organization’s Mishawaka Health Center will launch vasectomy services, and appointments could be available as early as October. The new services are part of Planned Parenthood’s plan to expand vasectomy services throughout the state by the end of the year.

The organization says that polling found 34% of women aged 18 to 39 say they or someone they know personally has “decided not to get pregnant due to concerns about managing pregnancy-related medical emergencies.”

“Abortion bans make pregnancy less safe, and now that abortion is banned in Indiana, Hoosiers are considering the very real consequences of restricted access to care in their own lives and searching for solutions to prevent pregnancy,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of PPGNHAIK. “As we fight in Court to restore access to abortion, we want to make sure patients have all options on the table when it comes to pregnancy prevention. While some people may feel forced to postpone their potential families out of fear, others are looking for a birth control method with a high success rate, or something non-hormonal. Birth control simply isn’t a one-size-fits all product. Vasectomies allow sperm-producing patients to relieve some of the pressure of pregnancy scares by giving back control to their partners who can become pregnant. It’s an act of protection. It’s an act of love. It’s an act of resistance against extremist attempts to force pregnancy.”

For patients looking to make an appointment for a vasectomy consultation, call 1-800-769-0045 or visit Planned Parenthood’s website.

The Mishawaka Health Center is located at 3005 Grape Rd.

