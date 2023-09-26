Oaklawn Foundation increasing outreach with new South Bend facility

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mental health treatment, or sometimes the lack of it, is a big issue in this country, as well as right here in Michiana.

But groups like the Oaklawn Foundation are providing services to those suffering from mental health problems.

Its a constant battle that requires a lot, especially here in St. Joseph County. That’s why officials with Oaklawn are making sure they do their part, and they’re doing it in a bigger and newer facility.

The new building covers 60,000 square feet, including 10,000 feet of more usable space than the last location. With this added space, Oaklawn can provide more services than they have in the past.

16 Morning News Now has an exclusive preview at Oaklawn’s newest facility, which is built in the same plaza as the last facility.

The facility is a “one-stop-shop” for many patients coming in with the services that are being provided. From mental health therapy to substance abuse and youth programs, Oaklawn wants to create a outreach that is impactful in the community.

“I would say anyone who is struggling with mental health services or substance abuse issues, we’re the place to come to answer your questions,” said Kari Tarman, executive director of the Oaklawn Foundation.

Some of the newer features include primary physical health care to some clients on site because of Oaklawn’s partnership with Indiana Health Centers.

The facility also includes a new work model called “Open Access,” which now allows walk-in patients to their South Bend facility, due to the increased space.

Oaklawn has also expanded its mobile crisis response team, which fields calls from individuals suffering from problems in the communities, whether mental or substance wise. And if it’s determined to be a serious issue, the mobile crisis team can respond on location to adults in St. Joseph.

“When people are having mental health or drug abuse crises, they are not always comfortable coming into services,” Tarman said. “There’s still sometimes stigma, they just don’t know what to expect. So, being able to travel to that person, we are able to get them the help they need, when they need it, in a way that makes them comfortable. And in the end, we save their lives, and we see people get better every day.”

If you’re experiencing problems and want to reach out to the mobile crisis unit you can call 574-533-1234, extension 1.

Oaklawn’s campuses are located at the following locations:

  • 415 E. Madison Street, South Bend
  • 2600 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart
  • 1411 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka
  • 330 Lakeview Drive, Goshen

