Niles approves Round Barn tax relief for church transformation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - After much discussion, the Niles City Commission has approved tax relief to Round Barn to help with its plans to rehabilitate the historic Grace United Methodist Church.

Plans call for turning the historic site into a restaurant and tasting room for Round Barn beverages. The former church, which is located on Grant Street, is even expected to have live music upon completion.

The approved tax relief will freeze the current taxable value of the renovated church for 10 years.

