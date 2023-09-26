Advertise With Us

New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Barton's Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
By 16 News Now
Sep. 26, 2023
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to deck out your house, a new home goods store is now open in Mishawaka!

The Home Outlet store opened its doors on Monday and offers a variety of design options for the DIY adept in your life. The store offers flooring, cabinetry, plumbing, door, and window products.

“We are excited about the opening of our fourth new Home Outlet store this year, located in Mishawaka, IN,” said Travis Laurence, Vice President of Operations at E.C. Barton & Company. “We look forward to bringing quality, in-stock cabinetry, flooring, baths, and more at the best prices to the area.”

The store says it offers residents expert advice, quality customer service, and even complimentary design services!

The location is located at 416 W. McKinley Ave.

