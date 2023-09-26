Advertise With Us

Much needed rain arrives later today in Michiana

Scattered showers will develop this afternoon into the evening
Chances for showers increase as we head into the afternoon and evening
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start, then scattered showers will move into Michiana from the west/northwest, associated with an area of low pressure. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible as well with the potential for brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. Highs top off in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms continue overnight. Lows around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue through much of the day. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the low pressure systems exits Michiana, we will see lingering spotty showers wrap up on Thursday, and then a warming trend to follow. We are back to the upper 70s to around 80 just in time for the weekend, along with plenty of sunshine!

