Advertise With Us

Moose calf rescued after getting stuck in foundation of old home

A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.
By Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose calf had to be rescued after it was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Alaska on Thursday.

KTUU reports that locals found the calf in Bear Creek, north of Seward.

The moose drank more than five gallons of water offered to it by its rescuers.

Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said she did not know how long the moose had been stuck there.

Pallets were restacked in the foundation, and the moose was able to walk out Friday night.

Dougherty said the moose was pacing the walls on the inside of the foundation.

“I had never heard a moose cry before... [it was] a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back,” she said.

Dougherty said efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Wood
Mishawaka mayor’s son arrested for OWI after crash in South Bend
16-year-old girl dies in South Bend crash
15-year-old Benton Harbor HS student dead after reported shooting
Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...
Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Deputies say a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle was heading south on State Road 19 when it left the road...
Argos man dies in Kosciusko County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
Indiana announces new soil sampling service for Hoosier farmers
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say