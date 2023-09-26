Mishawaka fundraising for caveman statue in memory of School City employee

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, a caveman could be joining students on Mishawaka High School’s campus to help bring an old vision to life.

The Mishawaka Parks Department has now set up a campaign with the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s “CreatINg Places Program” to bring a life-sized caveman statue to campus.

Mike “Beef” Faulkner, School City of Mishawaka’s former director of operations, passed away in Sept. 2022 after a battle with cancer. Prior to his passing, Mike brainstormed what the sculpture would look like with local sculptor Dave Layman. From his vision, Dave then designed the caveman sculpture.

Mishawaka needs to raise $50,000 to be eligible for a matching grant from IHCDA’s program by Nov. 4. The school will be raising funds with a special concert event known as “Beef Bash.”

Beef Bash is on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Ironworks Plaza from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Beef Bash will have drinks, food trucks, and local bands Lakebed and Size Matters.

“We are excited to partner with the Mishawaka Parks and Rec to host this fundraiser to raise the dollars to build a Mishawaka Cavemen to be placed at Mishawaka High School,” said Holly Parks, School City president. “This was a lifelong dream of Mike Faulkner, and so in honor of him, and all that he’s done for the city and school corporation of Mishawaka, we are excited to announce Beef Bash which is September 30. Gates open at 4PM, party starts at 5PM, food trucks/ drinks/ and live music from our very own Lakebed at 5PM and Size Matters at 8PM! Only $20 to get in and Beef Bash merchandise will be sold at the event. Come celebrate the memory and the vision of Mike Faulkner.”

Those interested must be 21 years of age or older.

