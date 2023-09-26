Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against Ohio State last Saturday.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we wanted to know what you think is the biggest reason the Irish lost the game?

Here’s how you responded:

Coaching: 56%

Special teams: 3%

Late game offense: 18%

Something else: 23%

