Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Duke

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against Ohio State last Saturday.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we wanted to know what you think is the biggest reason the Irish lost the game?

Here’s how you responded:

  • Coaching: 56%
  • Special teams: 3%
  • Late game offense: 18%
  • Something else: 23%

Thanks for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week during the season for more fan polls like this one.

