Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against Ohio State last Saturday.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we want to know what you think is the biggest reason the Irish lost the game?

Your options are listed below:

Coaching

Special teams

Late game offense

Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will close at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 29.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs Friday at 7 p.m.

