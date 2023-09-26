Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Duke

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion against Ohio State last Saturday.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we want to know what you think is the biggest reason the Irish lost the game?

Your options are listed below:

  • Coaching
  • Special teams
  • Late game offense
  • Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will close at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 29.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks to officials during the first half of an NCAA...

Top 20 showdown looms large following Notre Dame’s first loss

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Notre Dame looks to shake off their first loss of the season this weekend when they travel to Durham for a top-20 showdown against Duke.

Sports

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Unpacking Notre Dame’s deflating finish against Ohio State

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This was supposed to be Notre Dame football’s proclamation to the college football world. And in many ways, it was, except for the painful finish.

Pro Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan...

Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The game was so lopsided by the third quarter that Mahomes and most of the Chiefs’ starters got the rest of the day off.

Pro Sports

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Rigoberto...

Matt Gay kicks 4 FGs over 50 yards, including OT winner, as Colts beat Ravens 22-19

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Matt Gay capped a terrific day of kicking with a 53-yard field goal in overtime, giving the Indianapolis Colts a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes as he is pressured by Atlanta Falcons...

Jared Goff throws and runs for TDs, helping the Lions bounce back with a 20-6 win over Falcons

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Lions (2-1) earned a much-needed win after following a hype-fueling victory at Kansas City with a deflating loss at home to Seattle.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé (7) tries to get between Ohio State linebacker Steele...

Notre Dame drops to No. 11 in latest AP Poll after loss to Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will face a second straight ranked opponent next Saturday when it visits Duke, who jumped up to No. 17 this week.

College

Indiana linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) celebrates after his team defeated Akron in four...

Indiana outlasts Akron 29-27 in four overtimes

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Cam Camper caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Christian Turner ran 13 times for 67 yards and a TD as the Hoosiers (2-2) recovered from blowing a 17-10 lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame

Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the...

Notre Dame’s visit to Duke to be featured game next weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Blue Devils (4-0) will be the second straight ranked opponent for the Irish (4-1).

Notre Dame

Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first...

No. 9 Irish lose to No. 6 Buckeyes 17-14 on last-second TD

Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Chip Trayanum plunged across the goal line from a yard out with 1 second left to lift Ohio State over Notre Dame.

College

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back...

Michigan State falls at home to Maryland 31-9

Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan State has dropped its first two games under Harlon Barnett, who was appointed interim coach to replace Mel Tucker.