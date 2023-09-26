Irish men’s hoops team takes part in first fall practices

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Believe it or not, we’re now about a month and a half away from college hoops season tipping off.

It’s a new era in South Bend, as the men’s team moves on from the winningest coach in program history in Mike Brey. Stepping into his place is Micah Shrewsberry, the former head coach in Happy Valley for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This week marked the first official practices of the fall for the Fighting Irish. While the team has gotten in plenty of work leading up to this point, the countdown clock is now ticking toward its first game of the season.

“You’re doing stuff in the summer and fall, but for the excitement for us it does change,” Shrewsberry said. “Yesterday’s practice was different than the workouts we’ve been doing, but you also felt a sense of excitement. Our players and staff are excited. The beauty of it is now we get a chance to really work. It falls on a Monday and our first game is on a Monday six weeks later, so it gives us a timeframe of here’s what we need to get in and here’s what we need to get done.”

The Fighting Irish will open their season on Nov. 6 against Niagara. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.

