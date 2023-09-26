Advertise With Us

Indiana announces new soil sampling service for Hoosier farmers

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - As harvest season starts winding down, the state of Indiana wants farmers to know about a new resource.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Gulf Hypoxia Program to unveil Indiana’s Mississippi River Basin Soil Sampling Program. The no-cost program is focused on increasing the knowledge and use of soil sampling.

Soil sampling is used as a nutrient management practice in benefitting farm operations. When used effectively, soil sampling provides an assessment of the soil’s fertility, which can be used for making fertilizer recommendations, increasing crop profitability, and enhancing environmental protection by reducing the risk of nutrient loss.

“Hoosier farmers care deeply about the land and work hard each year to keep their soil healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a press release. “This free program is a great way for farmers to test their soil and ensure the proper nutrients are being utilized on their fields.”

Don Lamb, ISDA’s director, says the program can also help with crop yield.

“This free program for farmers will help them assess their land so they can continue to produce as much food as possible with fewer fertilizer inputs. As a farmer myself, I know how critical that is,” said Don Lamb, ISDA director. “This program would not be possible without a few incredible partners whose top priority is assisting Hoosier farmers and keeping Hoosier land in great shape.”

Sign-ups are open until April 17, 2024.

To apply for the program, click here.

Below is a service map of the area eligible for the soil sampling program:

A map of the areas eligible to apply for the program within the state.(ISDA)

