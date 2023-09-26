Henry Davis Jr. calls on Common Council, Mayor Mueller to not pass proposed 2024 budget

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Councilman Henry Davis Jr. wants change and the funding to be able to make LaSalle Park and the westside area a livable place.

Davis Jr. is calling for action from the common council and Mayor Mueller. Calling on both to not pass a proposed budget for next year without meeting residents of the LaSalle Park community.

Over the course of several years, he says justice has been delayed and denied for these neighborhoods. He wants to break the pattern and give the community the necessities and change it needs.

“We have fought religiously over the years to ensure a better day for the residents of LaSalle Park and we have got nothing back. Not from our local government, not from the mayor’s office, not from our common council members,” said Davis Jr. “We are standing here today not only pleading for a harmonious work relationship. But we are demanding something changes, and true investment happens in that particular area.”

Davis Jr. also said that because of the lack of funding for these neighborhoods, residents are living in poverty. He says it’s gotten to the point where the water is contaminated, streets are beginning to crumble, and affordable housing complexes are infested with mold.

