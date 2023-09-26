Freeman, Elko discuss top-20 showdown between Irish, Blue Devils

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face another tough team this weekend when they travel to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils.

Right now, Duke is ranked No.17, and the Blue Devils are off to a 4-0 start that might look familiar to fans of this year’s Irish squad.

Duke has won each of its games by double digits, just like the Irish through their first four. In their most recent outing, the Blue Devils defeated UConn 41-7.

This week, we’ve heard from both head coaches on their upcoming matchup, and it’s evident there’s plenty of respect between the two.

“I have a ton of respect for that program and have a lot of respect for Marcus Freeman in the job that he does,” said Duke head football coach Mike Elko. “This is a complete football team for sure. It’s going to be a challenge on offense for us to go out there and match what they’re capable of. Defensively they’re playing at an elite level.”

And Elko would know. He was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator in 2017.

“I think the way they’re playing defense right now is phenomenal,” he said. “I think they’re pressuring the quarterback or setting edges in the run game. They’re not allowing people to run the ball and they’re suffocating in coverage. Their second level is extremely athletic and runs and makes a ton of plays.

“It’s a very good football team coming in here Saturday night,” he added. “We’ve got to have a great week of preparation to get ourselves ready to go out and play our style of football, but it should be a great stage Saturday night.”

As we already mentioned, Freeman shared the same sentiments.

“The thing that you respect is how hard they play,” Freeman said. “They’re aggressive, they play extremely hard, and they’re sound. They’re not exotic, they don’t do crazy things on defense. But they play fast, and they play hard, and they tackle well. I have a lot of respect for him as a football coach and the defenses he’s been a part of. It will be a great challenge for our offense on Saturday.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

