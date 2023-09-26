Elkhart hosting ‘largest RV dealer show on Earth’ this week

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is the RV capital of the world, and it is again playing host to the largest RV dealer show on Earth.

This week, about 3,000 RV dealers will be in town to get their first look at new products ready to hit the market.

While the new products provide plenty of eye candy, the dealer open house has traditionally served up ear candy as well, and this one was no exception.

“It was incredible. We had Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20 here, and the dealers were letting their hair down and having a good time,” said Grand Design RV Co-founder Don Clark.

You might think those in the industry would be more inclined to sing the blues.

Wholesale RV shipments are down 45 percent through August of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

No, it’s not a bad year, you know,” said Don Clark. “Even though the pie might be a little bit smaller from obviously record levels during the COVID RV boom, a lot of those people Mark, have decided, they’ve tasted the RV lifestyle. They like it. They’re going to continue with it, but they’re going to continue, maybe not with a big rig, but something small and more maneuverable.”

Clark says Grand Design has spent its first 10 or so years concentrating on the same five brands. This year it is introducing two more.

Sam Brewbaker and Jacqueline North of Brewbaker RV in Onaway, Michigan said sales at their dealership are down, but Sam explained “they were elevated because of the pandemic on there. Also, and in any industry, not just ours, sales went crazy on everything, I mean, that wasn’t a sustainable deal on there. That was a little blip on history that really benefited our industry and some other ones on there too, but those numbers were unsustainable.”

While on the subject of sustainability, the federal government is investing billions to create an entire network of electric vehicle charging stations that are poorly designed for RVs according to the RV Industry Association. “When you go to the convenience store and there’s an electric charging station out there, it’s a pull up, so if you’ve got a trailer attached to the back, you need to go to another parking spot, you need to unhook that trailer, and then you need to pull up and now you’re taking up two parking spots. It’s a hassle,” said RVIA’s Monika Geraci. “We would like there to be two charging pedestals.”

One of the pedestals would charge the EV pulling a towable, while the other would be used to charge the RV itself.

Lobbying efforts are underway in Washington, D.C. The RVIA has commissioned a financial study showing it would cost more to install RV charging stations, but the stations would pay for themselves as RV users typically spend more time charging.

