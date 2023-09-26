Digital Media Account Executive (Chicago)

Job Category: Sales

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is Gray’s NBC Affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. Gray Digital Media Chicago is the Digital Headquarters of Gray Television, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the nation with the most #1 news stations in the country. Gray Digital Media has an opportunity for a Digital Account Executive based in East Chicago/Northwest Indiana. This will be a work from home position.

Job Summary/Description:

Gray Digital Media is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. The Gray Digital Multi-Media Account Executive office will be based in East Chicago/Northwest Indiana. The GDM Account Executive is responsible for educating and selling clients an array of digital solutions such as OTT, SEO, Paid Search, Audience Targeting, and Social Media. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers, we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Develop advertising plans for clients.

Makes sales calls with businesses throughout East Chicago/Northwest Indiana.

Manage campaigns by creating the best opportunities for increasing results for clients

Forecast digital sales revenues and manage digital activity

Manage monthly analytics reports for clients

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in digital marketing or advertising or equivalent work experience

Digital sales and account management experience

Leadership experience

Thorough understanding of the digital environment including targeted display, social media, OTT, email marketing, SEO and paid search

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

