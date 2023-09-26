Advertise With Us

Debate to be held on the future of Benton Harbor this Friday

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor is gearing up for the November election, and this Friday, voters will hear from some of the city’s frontrunners.

“The Future of Benton Harbor” debate starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. It’s happening at Benton Harbor High School’s auditorium. However, if you can’t make it in person, you can livestream the event.

Benton Harbor County Commissioner Chokwe Pitchford says the focus on local elections is critical to the city’s future.

“I honestly want the people of Benton Harbor to get used to their politics being elevated to the level of this rigorous debate,” Pitchford explained. ”Because I think the issues that Benton Harbor is facing, you know, the next two or three decades, is going to be predicated on what’s happening today.”

Facing off on the Nov. 7 ballot are Mayor Marcus Muhammad, challenger Gwen Johnson, and a host of candidates vying for two commissioner-at-large seats.

